 
King appoints Paul Magnette as new informer for Federal government
Tuesday, 05 November, 2019
    Tuesday, 05 November 2019
    King appoints Paul Magnette as new informer for Federal government

    Tuesday, 05 November 2019
    The King has appointed Paul Magnette (PS) as his new informer. Credit: Belga

    The King has appointed Paul Magnette (PS) as his new informer, with the intention to speed up to Federal government negotiations, on Tuesday evening.

    “His Majesty the King has taken note of the conclusions of the preformateurs Geert Bourgeois and Rudy Demotte who determined that the basis to starting a formation phase is insufficient. The King has put an end to the task of the preformateurs. The King has appointed Mr Paul Magnette as his informer. Mr Magnette has accepted this assignment and he will report to the King on 18 November,” said message the Palace sent to announce Magnette’s new role as Royal Informer.

    Magnette is the President of the socialist Walloon PS. He was appointed in an attempt to speed up the difficult formation of a new Federal government.

    Magnette’s appointment follows two days of talks that King Philippe has had with the chairmen and leaders of various political parties, after Bourgeois and Demotte ended their preformateur assignment on Monday.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

