 
Future of Brussels Airlines staff unclear amidst new savings plan
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
Latest News:
Future of Brussels Airlines staff unclear amidst new...
Flemish government staff told to pay extra for...
Minister sets date for slashing of Brussels speed...
Flemish man added to most wanted list after...
Student testifies after sexual assault in Parc du...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    Future of Brussels Airlines staff unclear amidst new savings plan
    Flemish government staff told to pay extra for disposable packaging in cafe
    Minister sets date for slashing of Brussels speed limit
    Flemish man added to most wanted list after friend’s corpse found inside van
    Student testifies after sexual assault in Parc du Cinquantenaire
    Very warm weather during pregnancy can ‘age’ babies’ genes
    Farmers worry over price wars as Jumbo supermarkets open in Belgium
    About 150 people attempt to murder their (former) partner every year in Belgium
    Body of woman found in Namur pond is confirmed to be mother of the saved children
    ‘Sadistic’ gang jailed over torture, attempted murder of minor and string of violent crimes
    Offices evacuated as crane hits building in north Brussels
    Belgian kayakers save little calf from river in Flemish Brabant province
    Gender pay gap in Belgium decreases by €3
    Brazilian indigenous leaders ask Belgium to stop ‘blood-soaked’ Amazonian imports
    Ryanair denies claims structural cracking grounded three planes
    The hot summer saw spikes of toxic blue algae in Brussels water bodies
    Belgian Botanic Garden faces criticism over deer culling
    Motion to arrest convicts at risk of reoffending brought to a vote
    New world anti-doping code adopted
    Two Belgian cities in top ten best cities to live for LGBTQ acceptance around the world
    View more

    Future of Brussels Airlines staff unclear amidst new savings plan

    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    Management of the airline announced a new savings plan on Thursday which aims to save €160 billion each year until 2022. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The future of some 4,200 Brussels Airlines staff members is unclear following the announcement of a new cost-savings plan by the airline’s management on Thursday morning.

    The goal of the new cost-savings plan, ‘Reboot’, is both to make the airline smaller and more profitable. It hopes to generate annual savings of €160 million until 2022, as well as a profit margin of at least 8% by 2022 for the airline, after which growth can be considered again.

    In recent years, the average profit margin of the airline has been 0%, explains VRT.

    The impact of the ‘Reboot’ savings plan on staff members is not yet clear. The airline will review each department over the comings months and years to determine where savings can be made.

    Although management has expressed commitment to offering voluntary departure schemes for staff, redundancies are not completely off the table, according to De Standaard.

    Costs incurred by the airline in 2018 amounted to just less than €1.6 billion.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job