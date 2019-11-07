Brussels JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by Liège store manager

Two JD Sports stores in Belgium were looted on Wednesday after a store manager was recorded making racist remarks. Credit: Jeff Djevdet/ Flickr.

The Brussels JD Sports branch was looted on Wednesday evening after a manager of the Liège sports store was recorded making racist remarks over two weeks ago.

Just before the Brussels branch closed at around 7:00 PM, a dozen individuals, some with their hoods pulled up and some wearing masks, entered the store on Rue de Neuve.

“They took clothes at the entrance and then rushed out,” spokesperson for the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles police zone, Ilse Van De Keere, told BX1.

“When the police arrived, there were only two employees left,” Van De Keere explained. The Brussels public prosecutor has opened up an investigation into the incident.

The JD Sports store in Place Saint-Lambert in Liège was hit by a similar episode of looting on Wednesday evening, explains La Dernière Heure.

These incidents come after a manager of the chain sports store in Liège was recorded calling employees of the store “macaques” on 23 October, a move which sparked condemnation online.

The manager has since left her position, JD Sports confirmed on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times