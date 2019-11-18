Suspect of double rape at party arrested in Brussels

A man who allegedly raped two women at a party on Sunday night has been arrested in Ixelles.

The Brussels’ public prosecutor’s office confirmed that a report has been filed and a suspect has been arrested, but does not want to give further comments, reports Bruzz.

Both rapes happened at a party in the Rue Américaine, where both victims and the suspect were present, according to La Dernière Heure.

Another partygoer reportedly entered a room where they caught the suspect and his victim, after which the witness immediately informed the police. Shortly before, the same man allegedly made another victim. It cannot be ruled out that both victims were sedated before they were raped, reports La Dernière Heure.

“We had the man brought before the investigating judge, but the judge has not yet decided whether he will be placed under an arrest warrant,” said Willemien Baert, spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office in Brussels, reports Bruzz.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times