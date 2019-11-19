Angèle (and the Red Devils) leave police worried over traffic chaos from 5:00 PM on Tuesday

Police expect traffic in Brussels to be disrupted on Tuesday 19 November 2019, as the Belgium-Cyprus football game will take place at the same time that popular Belgian singer Angèle gives a concert.

The Brussels police advise everyone to use public transport in the city as much as possible, as traffic disruptions are expected from about 5:00 PM.

Due to the Angèle concert in ‘Palais 12’ of Brussels Expo, heavy traffic on the R0 ring road is expected. The gates of the event will open at 4:30 PM, Angèle’s concert will start at 9:00 PM.

At 8:45 PM, the UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier game between Belgium and Cyprus kicks off in the King Baudouin stadium. By police order, bags are not allowed in the stadium.

⚽ Nu dinsdag (19/11) wordt de match #BELCYP gespeeld in het Koning Boudewijnstadion. Tegelijkertijd geeft #Angèle een concert in Paleis 12. 🎵 Verkeershinder wordt verwacht op de Ring #R0 en in de omgeving van #BrusselsExpo. ℹ️ Mobiliteitsadvies: https://t.co/PLf4wztoAv — Verkeersinfo Brussel Mobiliteit (@MobirisNL) November 18, 2019

Translation of tweet: “This Tuesday (19/11) the game Belgium-Cyprus will be played in the King Baudouin Stadium. At the same time, Angèle will perform in Palais 12. Traffic disruptions are expected on the ring road R0 and in the Brussels Expo area.”

Depending on the number of people on the street before and after the match, several streets may be temporarily closed to traffic, Brussels police announced. Measures have been taken at the Avenue Houba de Strooper, Avenue Impératrice Charlotte and Avenue des Magnolias to close them off from traffic if necessary. The avenues in the Park of Laeken will have restricted access to traffic regardless.

Brussels public transport company STIB offers a reinforced service of metro lines 1, 5 and 6 from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM. However, at the request of the police, the metro station Roi Baudouin/Koning Boudewijn is closed for the duration of the game from 9:30 PM onwards, and reopens at about 11:30 PM.

After the match, tram lines 7 and 51 will be reinforced if necessary.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times