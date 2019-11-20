Brussels cinema facades plastered with posters protesting Polanski’s new movie

The director uses the story of Dreyfus to justify his own actions, according to the protestors. Credit: Belga

The facades of three Brussels’ cinemas have been plastered with protest posters against the new film by director Roman Polanksi.

The protest group that put up the posters demand that Polanski’s newest movie “J’accuse” will not be shown in the cinemas as the director has been accused by several women and girls of sexually abusing and raping them.

On the doors and facades of the cinema UGC De Brouckère, UGC Toison d’Or and Cinema Palace posters were put up with pictures of Polanski with messages such as “unpunished pedocriminal”, “leave little girls alone”, and “Polanski rapist, cinema guilty, public complicit”, as well as a list of women and girls who have accused him of sexual abuse, reports BX1.

The movie, “J’accuse”, is a reconstruction of the anti-Semitic Dreyfus affair and depicts the wrongful conviction of a French officer of Jewish descent Alfred Dreyfus, who was falsely accused of being a spy for Germany.

The protestors believe that the movie should not be shown in the cinemas because of Polanski’s history with sexual abuse. The director uses the story of Dreyfus to justify his own actions, according to them. Polanski fled the United States in 1977, after he was arrested for raping Samantha Geimer, then 13-years-old. Since then, several more allegations of abuse have followed.

“The considerable support he receives from the film industry must stop. The promotion of his works must stop. The contempt for the victims of those who are involved in the restoration of Polanski’s honour must stop,” the protest group stressed, reports Bruzz.

