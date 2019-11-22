Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted for fifth day in a row by ‘dissatisfaction action’

On Friday morning, the garbage was not collected in Ixelles. Credit: Dario Annoscia/Twitter

For the fifth day in a row, the garbage collection in Brussels has been disrupted due to a ‘dissatisfaction action’ of the Bruxelles-Propreté workers.

The garbage collection has been disrupted since Monday due to a protest against Bruxelles-Propreté’s proposal to adjust the work system. The new system would see waste collectors going home earlier, depending on the speed at which the waste is collected, reports Bruzz.

“What some workers are doing now, is doing nothing more than only working according to the letter of the rules. It’s about things like crossing the street according to the rules, which makes everything go a bit slower,” said Michel Piersoul of the liberal union to Bruzz on Wednesday.

Many garbage bags were not collected in the Belliard district, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, and Schaerbeek throughout the week. On Friday morning, the garbage was not collected close to Place Brugman in Ixelles.

Ixelles, close to Place Brugman this morning (Friday). Apparently no one came yesterday morning to collect the garbage/paper. I hope all this won’t stay until next Thursday! ⁦@Ixelles_Elsene⁩ ⁦@ecoloxl⁩ ⁦@BrusselsTimes⁩ ⁦@lesoir⁩ ⁦@doulkeridis⁩ pic.twitter.com/WYGWKCGNPr — Dario Annoscia (@DAnnoscia) November 22, 2019



“The dissatisfaction action is still ongoing, and we have no information as to when it will end,” said a spokesperson of Bruxelles-Propreté to The Brussels Times. “Everything is up to the workers,” she added.

Conversation about the adapted work system at Bruxelles-Propreté will take place on 5 December.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times