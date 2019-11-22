Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting money door-to-door

The Brussels Brigade stressed that their staff does not knock on the doors of the people of Brussels. Credit: Belga

The Brussels fire brigade has sent a message around to stress that they are not going door to door to collect money.

“Apparently there are some malicious people going door to door pretending to be from the Brussels fire brigade again,” said Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson of the brigade.

The Brussels brigade stressed that their staff does not knock on the doors of the people of Brussels in order to obtain gratuities for the end of year festivities. “There are also no support cards, stickers, calendars, invitations to a ball, or other things being sold,” said Derieuw.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times