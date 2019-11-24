 
Over 10,000 people demonstrate against violence against women in Brussels on Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 24 November, 2019
Latest News:
1 in 3 Belgians thinks climate change is...
Over 10,000 people demonstrate against violence against women...
Belgian Foreign Affairs office ‘knows about’ cyberattacks during...
Two Belgian IS women arrested in Turkey...
Two bills to add femicide to the penal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 24 November 2019
    1 in 3 Belgians thinks climate change is not mankind’s fault
    Over 10,000 people demonstrate against violence against women in Brussels on Sunday
    Belgian Foreign Affairs office ‘knows about’ cyberattacks during China mission
    Two Belgian IS women arrested in Turkey
    Two bills to add femicide to the penal code submitted to the Chamber
    Conditions in Flanders are ‘unfavourable to migrants,’ says Minister for Migration
    European Commission will ‘assess the situation in London’ for British candidate
    New traffic sign warns drivers not to block train tracks
    ‘Ethnic’ organisations will no longer be subsidised by the Flemish government
    First official hobbyhorse riding championship to be organised in Flanders
    Member of extreme-right group performs Hitler salute in Breendonk Nazi prison camp
    Free contraception for women under 25 and cheaper healthcare bill in 2020 health budget
    Doctors Without Borders urges EU to review policy on receiving migrants
    Law for immediate arrest in the risk of re-offence gains draft approval
    About 20% of ‘priority’ letters still arrive late in Belgium
    Europe’s first smart highway will be built in Wallonia
    Brussels fire brigade warns for fake firemen collecting money door-to-door
    Belgium will be in the top 10 exporting countries of 2020
    An Ideological War in Ol’ Blighty
    Brussels activist on day 5 of hunger strike for climate
    View more

    Over 10,000 people demonstrate against violence against women in Brussels on Sunday

    Sunday, 24 November 2019
    In 2019, the organisation Stop Féminicide counted 21 women in Belgium who were murdered for no reason other than that they were women. Credit: Flowautelet/Twitter

    Over 10,000 people are demonstrating against sexism and violence against women in the centre of Brussels on Sunday afternoon.

    The demonstrators want to see more attention for the prevention and assistance for victims, but also perpetrators. At the beginning of the demonstration, the names of women who were murdered in Belgium this year were called.

    The demonstration started at the Carrefour de l’Europe, as a part of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Monday.

    In 2019, the organisation Stop Féminicide counted 21 women in Belgium who were murdered for no reason other than that they were women. Since 2017, there have been 99 murders like this. However, there are no official figures, meaning the total number is probably higher, according to them, reports De Standaard.

    Along the route of the demonstration, pairs of red shoes were positioned, each pair a symbol for one of the killed women. The demonstrators call for the implementation of the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe text that was ratified by Belgium in 2016. The text commits the different levels of government to taking coordinated action to prevent violence against women, protect victims and prosecute perpetrators. However, the Convention is hardly being implemented.

    “We demand a real political debate and a coherent strategy to combat all forms of violence against women,” they said, reports VRT NWS. “A real policy of prevention and better reception and care for all victims and their children. We want to see an increase in resources for all the organisations that fight day after day against violence against women,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job