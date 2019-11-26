 
Belgian climate movements will take to the streets two more times in run-up to COP25
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
    Belgian climate movements will take to the streets two more times in run-up to COP25

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    In all of Belgium, demonstrators will take to the streets to demand more ambition for a climate plan. Credit: Pixabay

    Several Belgian climate movements are planning two actions in the run-up to the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid that starts on 2 December.

    In all of Belgium, demonstrators will take to the streets twice to demand more ambition for a climate plan.

    On Friday 29 November, the Students For Climate, Youth For Climate and Workers For Climate organisations ask as many people as possible to take part in the fourth Global Strike for Future.

    Organised strikes will take place in the cities of Brussels, Antwerp, Charleroi, Dendermonde, Ghent, Hasselt, Leuven, Lommel, Louvain la Neuve, Mechelen, Mons and Namur.

    On Sunday 8 December, the second action, organised by the Climate Express volunteer movement and the Klimaatcoalitie platform, will take place. “We will form a human chain around the Federal Parliament and the Royal Palace in Brussels,” said Dave Van Meel, Vice-President of the Klimaatcoalitie.

    “We will stand hand in hand to show that solidarity is a crucial part in the fight against climate change,” he added. The police have approved the initiative of the human chain, and will help organise it to make sure everything is safe.

    “An ambitious and fair climate policy will offer countless opportunities for a healthy, prosperous and equal society. However, it is only possible if there is real political will, and a long-term vision. The dragging on of the Federal government negotiations should no longer block our country. We ask the parties to assume their responsibilities and to quickly find an agreement that puts Belgium on an ambitious climate track,” said Van Meel.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

