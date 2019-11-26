Belgian electricty prices are the third highest in Europe

In Germany, households pay the most: €30.9 per 100 kWh, followed by the Danish (€29.8) and Belgium: €28.4. Credit: Wikimedia

Across the European Union, Belgians pay the third most for their electricity, with only German and Danish families paying more.

While on average, the price of electricity for households in the EU is €21 per 100 kWh, significant differences exist between countries, as shown by figures from Eurostat for the first half of 2019.

In Germany, households pay the most: €30.9 per 100 kWh, followed by the Danish (€29.8) and Belgium: €28.4.

At the other end of the spectrum sits Bulgaria (€9.9), Hungary (€11.2) and Lithuania (€12.5).

However, while Belgium is expensive for electricity, this is not the case for natural gas. Belgium is in the middle of the league with a price of €5.54 per 100 kWh, against a European average of 6 euros, Nieuwsblad reports.

The most expensive gas bill is for the Swedes (€11.8), the Dutch (€9.2) and the Danes (€8.6).

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times