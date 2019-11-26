 
Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
    Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    The new measure will come into effect in February 2020 around the Brussels Stock Exchange. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The consumption of alcohol during the night in central Brussels will be banned from 1 February over a six-month test phase.

    This measure is intended to combat problems related to excessive alcohol consumption, such as fights and disturbances of public order in the pedestrian area around the Brussels Stock Exchange.

    On Monday, the Brussels municipal council will vote on the new measure, reports La Libre.

    “We cannot talk about an explosion of crime, but we have to deal with the problem,” said Brussels mayor Philippe Close, reports La Libre. “We do not want a large car-free public space and conclude that many people do not dare to go there,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    “People in a state of permanent intoxication, who are no longer in control of themselves” are almost always at the basis of the complaints about the area, according to Close.

    If the measure is implemented, alcohol consumption will be prohibited from midnight to 6:00 AM, in the zone reaching from Place Fontainas to Place De Brouckère, including some adjacent streets, reports BX1.

    People who do not respect the ban will risk a €350 fine. However, cafes will be able to continue serving alcoholic drinks on their terraces, and the night-shops can also continue to sell them.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

