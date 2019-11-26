 
Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among...
Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes...
Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used...
E25-E40 motorway link to be closed for five...
Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents
    Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes
    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
    E25-E40 motorway link to be closed for five nights for maintenance
    Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention
    Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020
    Fifty Walloon schools granted €1,000 to implement ‘Cleaner School’ project
    Brussels e-bike start-up Cowboy expands to the UK, Italy and Spain
    Ghent announces low emission zone from January 2020
    Belgian patients spend the most on healthcare in Europe
    All garbage in Brussels ‘will be collected’ by the end of the week, says Bruxelles-Propreté
    Brussels public prosecutor investigates culprit behind Proximus text scam
    School in Molenbeek closed due to gas leak on Tuesday
    Belgian urologist convicted of rape and assault of underage patient
    Belgium gets an online tool for diagnosing and monitoring STIs
    Belgian electricty prices are the third highest in Europe
    Major Belgian cyberattack eliminates Islamic State’s presence on the internet
    2019 already looks more deadly for drivers than previous years
    Ghent searches for couples to replace Adam and Eve in famous ‘Ghent Altarpiece’ painting
    Silence over sexual harassment and discrimination in the Belgian police force sees strike called
    View more

    Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    The schools collected a lot of unusable energy through their solar panels during weekends and school holidays. Credit: Wikicommons

    Two Brussels schools are taking part in a test project by the Brussels government to re-distribute their surplus green energy among local residents.

    The two schools, ‘Nos Bambins’ in Ganshoren and the Sint-Augustinusschool in Forest, have collected a lot of unusable energy through their solar panels during weekends and school holidays, but the surpluses were always lost as there is no means to store them.

    However, if the energy surpluses are redistributed immediately, they can meet the energy needs of residents in the neighbourhood. Sibelga, the distribution system operator in the Brussels Region, has now installed smart energy meters in the school buildings to make this possible, reports Le Soir.

    Like regular energy meters, the smart meters record the consumed energy, but they also determine when the energy that comes in no longer immediately goes out. Sibelga can then re-distribute that energy over the rest of the network.

    The Brussels government calls this method ‘collective self-consumption’. “It is a financial advantage for everyone in the energy chain, from the producer to the network operator, and for the consumer in particular,” said Pascal Misselyn of Brussels energy regulator Brugel, reports Bruzz.

    The price for the ‘surplus’ green energy will be about 10 to 25% lower than for the energy that comes from a private distributor, according to Misselyn. However, the transporting of the energy and the network maintenance still costs money, as will the processing of the data.

    “At the moment, 4% of our energy production is renewable energy, and we have to get it up to 8% to reach the Paris climate goals. That means it is important to not only depend on Flanders and Wallonia, but to do our part as a Region as well,” he added.

    The pilot project launched soon. The intention is for both institutions and individuals to offer themselves to energy regulator Brugel as consumers or producers, thus creating local energy communities.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job