Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday night

The municipality will file a complaint and analyse the footage of the surveillance cameras. Credit: Benoît Cerexhe/Facebook

Three swastikas have been painted on the town hall of the Brussels municipality of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre on Tuesday night.

The municipal cleaning service will remove the graffiti, but the municipality will also file a complaint, and analyse the footage of the surveillance cameras to catch the perpetrator.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable,” said Benoît Cerexhe, the mayor of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, in a Facebook post. “We do not tolerate any reference to one of the darkest pages in history,” he added.

“I send a clear signal to those who think they can use Nazi symbols in the public square to express their frustration or dissatisfaction: there will be no indulgence on our territory towards these people,” the mayor added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times