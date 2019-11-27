 
Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday night
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
Latest News:
What changes on 1 December in Belgium?...
Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday...
MEPs give green light to von der Leyen’s...
The hidden cost of Belgium’s Royals...
Convicted paedophile (46) caught again with computer full...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    What changes on 1 December in Belgium?
    Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday night
    MEPs give green light to von der Leyen’s European Commission
    The hidden cost of Belgium’s Royals
    Convicted paedophile (46) caught again with computer full of child pornography in Antwerp
    Belgium risks electricity shortages in the event of a winter cold snap
    If your cat goes outside it could be violating European law
    Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday
    STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’ after video appears on YouTube
    Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January 2020
    Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools
    Wig-wearing man wanted by police after two kidnapping attempts in East Flanders
    EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria
    Two suspected terrorists arrested in the Netherlands
    Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents
    Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes
    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
    E25-E40 motorway link to be closed for five nights for maintenance
    Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention
    Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020
    View more

    Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday night

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    The municipality will file a complaint and analyse the footage of the surveillance cameras. Credit: Benoît Cerexhe/Facebook

    Three swastikas have been painted on the town hall of the Brussels municipality of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre on Tuesday night.

    The municipal cleaning service will remove the graffiti, but the municipality will also file a complaint, and analyse the footage of the surveillance cameras to catch the perpetrator.

    “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable,” said Benoît Cerexhe, the mayor of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, in a Facebook post. “We do not tolerate any reference to one of the darkest pages in history,” he added.

    “I send a clear signal to those who think they can use Nazi symbols in the public square to express their frustration or dissatisfaction: there will be no indulgence on our territory towards these people,” the mayor added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job