Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school children’s lives

The local police in the Brussels North zone seized a dangerous driver’s car for the first time on Friday.

The driver had endangered the lives of several schoolchildren, according to the police. He was caught around 1:00 PM in the Rue Chaumontel in Schaerbeek on Friday.

Close to two schools, a number school children had just got off a bus and still had to cross the street. While they were on the pedestrian crossing, a car took over the bus at a high speed and almost ran over the children.

A police patrol driving behind the driver stopped the man immediately. The check showed that the driver did not have a valid driving licence.

“The principle is that if a driver’s behaviour endangers the life or physical integrity of others with his vehicle, their vehicle may be seized for administrative purposes, provided that several strict criteria are met. One of these conditions is that no judicial seizure can be imposed,” said Frédéric Dauphin, the Chief of Police, reports Bruzz.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times