Brussels wins call to host Esports Europe headquarters...

The dynamic esports sector has just chosen Brussels for the headquarters of its European federation, following a call for applications made in September.

“We are ready to go even further and we are delighted to continue working with the Brussels-Capital Region to present the European capital as an innovative region that encourages entrepreneurship and one that is central for the Esports Europe headquarters,” explained Samy Bessi, Vice-President of the Belgian Esports Federation.

Esports are a form of sport competition using video games which have seen increasing popularity over recent years due to an increase in online multiplayer games – such as the massively popular Overwatch. Esports competitions often take the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.

Brussels came out in top due to the proximity of European and international political institutions and associations, the presence of several esports industry stakeholders and the legal context that is favourable to associations.

In addition to the city’s international dimension, the experience of international associations and the healthy local audiovisual sector have contributed to this decision which will be confirmed at the founding congress scheduled in February 2020 in Brussels.

“I am pleased and proud that Brussels can put itself on the map. Our capital is small on a global scale but proved that thinking’ out of the box’ is rewarding,” said Pascal Smet, Secretary of State of the Brussels-Capital Region. “Brussels keeps on growing as a tech capital, inside and outside of Europe. Which is beneficial for the city and the people of Brussels,” added Smet.

By moving to Brussels, the federation will join the 2,250 other international associations which make the city the largest “ecosystem” of this kind in the world.

Esports Europe was born out of talks held at the European Esports Meeting Berlin on April 10th, 2019, which brought together 15 national esports federations and several European stakeholder organizations. The meeting resulted in “The Berlin Declaration” and the intent to move on in the direction of a European organization.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times