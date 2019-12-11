Man hospitalised after getting trapped between tram and tram stop

A man and a tram driver were hospitalised after a the man fell down and became stuck between the vehicle and the tram stop. Credit: Google Street View

An unidentified man was taken to the hospital after he became stuck between an oncoming tramway and the tram stop on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at around 11:30 PM near Laeken, when the man tripped and fell down just as the tram was arriving at the Jules de Trooz stop, RBTF reports.

The man, who was hit by the tram as it arrived, “got stuck between the border stone of the stop and the tram,” STIB spokesperson, Ann Van Hamme told Bruzz.

The emergency services arrived on-site, where they reportedly remained until around 12:30, with tram traffic interrupted between the stops Thomas in Schaerbeek and Van Praet.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was rushed to the hospital but his condition was not serious, Van Hamme said, adding that the tram driver was also hospitalised in a state of shock.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times