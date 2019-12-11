Homeless man risks prison sentence after argument over bench escalates

The argument started when two passers-by asked the suspect (not pictured) to sit in a bench next to him in Avenue Stalingrad. Credit: Google Street View

A homeless man risks being sentenced to up to 40-months in jail for stabbing two people during an argument over a bench, which escalated after the man “lost his cool-headedness.”

The suspect, a homeless man identified as Mehdi M., admitted he “lost his cool” during the altercation, which started after two unidentified passers-by asked to sit in the bench next to him, Bruzz reports.

The exchange, which took place in Avenue de Stalingrad, near the Gare du Midi, quickly got heated, after the suspect told the passers-by they could not sit down because the seat was occupied by his friend, who had left to go get food.

The argument gave place to physical violence, with the suspect stabbing the two passers-by when they insisted on taking the spot, and when one of them reportedly brought the suspect’s mother into the argument.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office is charging the 36-year-old with attempted manslaughter and requesting he receives a 40-month suspended prison sentence for his role in the altercation.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times