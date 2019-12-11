 
Homeless man risks prison sentence after argument over bench escalates
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 December, 2019
Latest News:
Rail unions announce 24-hour strike for 19 December...
Drones, dogs and 50km fences: swine fever alert...
Google unveils Belgium’s most searched terms in 2019...
Farmers to protest in the European district on...
Belgium named in world’s top twenty countries for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    Rail unions announce 24-hour strike for 19 December
    Drones, dogs and 50km fences: swine fever alert issued in Germany
    Google unveils Belgium’s most searched terms in 2019
    Farmers to protest in the European district on Thursday
    Belgium named in world’s top twenty countries for quality of life
    Belgian lawyer found guilty of defrauding AB InBev family of millions
    Boy (11) dies after being hit by a truck in ‘accident waiting to happen’ in Aalst
    Official visit to Congo by Brussels government officials announced for autumn 2020
    Homeless man risks prison sentence after argument over bench escalates
    Prison overcrowding reaches alarming levels
    Convicted paedophile who dressed as Sinterklaas will go to jail
    Belgian boy (9) will no longer be youngest person ever to receive an undergraduate degree
    Suspect arrested in connection with murder of retired Brussels jeweller
    Congo and New Zealand demand return of cultural artefacts
    Record number of complaints filed against police in 2018
    Man hospitalised after getting trapped between tram and tram stop
    Brussels city offers extra funding to help Flemish cultural institutions
    Belgium divided on recognition of Armenian genocide
    US may delay new tariffs on Chinese goods
    Human Rights Day: 49 journalists killed this year, says IFJ
    View more

    Homeless man risks prison sentence after argument over bench escalates

    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    The argument started when two passers-by asked the suspect (not pictured) to sit in a bench next to him in Avenue Stalingrad. Credit: Google Street View

    A homeless man risks being sentenced to up to 40-months in jail for stabbing two people during an argument over a bench, which escalated after the man “lost his cool-headedness.”

    The suspect, a homeless man identified as Mehdi M., admitted he “lost his cool” during the altercation, which started after two unidentified passers-by asked to sit in the bench next to him, Bruzz reports.

    The exchange, which took place in Avenue de Stalingrad, near the Gare du Midi, quickly got heated, after the suspect told the passers-by they could not sit down because the seat was occupied by his friend, who had left to go get food.

    The argument gave place to physical violence, with the suspect stabbing the two passers-by when they insisted on taking the spot, and when one of them reportedly brought the suspect’s mother into the argument.

    The Brussels public prosecutor’s office is charging the 36-year-old with attempted manslaughter and requesting he receives a 40-month suspended prison sentence for his role in the altercation.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job