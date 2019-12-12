 
    How will the European Summit disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday?

    Thursday, 12 December 2019
    The EU Summit will disrupt traffic on Thursday and Friday. Credit: City of Brussels

    A European Summit of the Heads of state and government of the EU will be held in Brussels at the Council of the European Union on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 December 2019.

    A security perimeter has been established around 12:30 PM on Thursday, and extends to the Schuman roundabout, Rue Froissart, Rue Juste Lipse, Rue de la Loi, and the section between Schuman Roundabout and the Résidence Palace.

    Within the zone, deliveries will not be possible, and garbage bags, bicycles and terraces are not allowed outside. The perimeter will only be accessible by authorised people on foot.

    The Reyers-Centre tunnel from the E40 motorway and the A3 motorway is also closed to traffic from 11:30 AM until Friday afternoon.

    STIB bus lines 12, 21, 36, 36, 60 and 79 will not serve Schuman station on Thursday and Friday, and De Lijn buses normally driving through that zone will also be diverted. Connection to the metro will be possible at Maelbeek/Maalbeek station.

    All metros will circulate as normal, serving all stops. However, the Schuman station will not be accessible through the entrances at the Rue de Froissart, the Rue Archimède and the Schuman square.

    Greenpeace activists also temporarily blocked the Rue de la Loi on Thursday morning. “Greenpeace blocked the entrance to the Cinquantenaire tunnel, and we had to close all the tunnels towards the centre from Tervuren to the Cinquantenaire,” said Camille Thiry, a spokesperson for Brussels Mobility, according to the Belga press agency.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

