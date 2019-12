Two car pumps and two fire ladders were sent to the site. Credit: Stefan Vandenhende/Twitter

A large plume of smoke has spread over the Brussels North District due to a fire in a building between the Rue d’Aerschot and the Rue de Brabant on Monday.

The images circulating on social media show a large plume of smoke over the city.

Two car pumps and two fire ladders were sent to the site, according to Bruzz.

Brand op werf vlakbij Noordstation, daar staan nog mensen op het dak. Hopelijk snel iedereen in veiligheid. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F1A9Z5VFb3 — Stefan Vandenhende (@StefanVdhende) December 16, 2019

Translation of tweet: “Fire on construction site near North Station, there are still people on the roof. Hopefully everyone will be safe soon.”

“Our people are still at the scene. The fire originated in an empty building. They are currently evaluating if asbestos was released, but that has not been confirmed yet,” said Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson of the Brussels fire brigade.

The mayor of Schaerbeek, Bernard Clerfayt, has arrived at the scene as well, according to Derieuw.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times