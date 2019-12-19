 
Michel Lelièvre, former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux, attacked in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Latest News:
Two million euros for municipal cycle projects in...
Teacher who filmed student (17) in swimming pool...
Marghem promises nuclear phase-out texts will be ready...
About 80% of asylum seekers do not leave...
Red Devils named ‘Team of the Year’ for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    Two million euros for municipal cycle projects in Brussels
    Teacher who filmed student (17) in swimming pool changing room risks losing his job
    Marghem promises nuclear phase-out texts will be ready on time
    About 80% of asylum seekers do not leave Belgium after they have been ordered to
    Red Devils named ‘Team of the Year’ for second year in a row
    Belgium wants to help catch drug traffickers in Dubai
    Michel Lelièvre, former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux, attacked in Brussels
    Flights over Brussels: excessive noise faces legal action
    Carrefour’s eco concious ‘city’ store opens in Brussels
    Football fan (17) severely burned by lit flare in Brussels stadium accident
    Over €200,000 worth of drugs found during joint police controls in East Flanders
    Belgian rail strike: will trains run at rush hour?
    WHO report: Changing trends in global tobacco use but effects of e-cigarettes unclear
    ‘Nobody knows why climate changes,’ says Putin
    Discovery of several footprints reveal a new wolf has arrived in Flanders
    Police use torches to light up courtroom during Justice Palace power cut
    Scottish First Minister calls for new independence referendum
    Belgium’s largest abbatoir fined for infringements on animal welfare
    STIB will run for free after midnight on New Year’s Eve
    Flanders smacks Airbnb with €50,000 fine for withholding landlord information
    View more

    Michel Lelièvre, former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux, attacked in Brussels

    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    Lelièvre was sentenced to 25 years in prison as a member of the gang around Dutroux. Credit: Belga

    Michel Lelièvre (48), the former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Marc Dutroux, who was released from prison earlier in December, was physically attacked on Wednesday around noon in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht.

    The attackers managed to gain access to the place where Lelièvre is staying. Lelièvre has been admitted to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown so far, reports De Standaard.

    The public prosecutor has refrained from commenting, except to confirm an investigation for assault and battery has been opened, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    In 2004, Lelièvre was sentenced to 25 years in prison as a member of the gang around Dutroux, who was sentenced to a lifetime in prison for kidnapping, torturing and sexually abusing six females aged between 8 and 19, four of whom died.

    Related News:

     

    Lelièvre himself was found guilty of torturing and imprisoning four girls in 1995 and 1996, two of whom did not survive. He was detained for 23 years, and released early on 2 December 2019.

    He was released on several conditions, but without electronic monitoring. The man is not allowed to be in several provinces, and is also not allowed to leave Belgian territory without prior authorisation. Additionally, he is not allowed to use alcohol or drugs, and has been ordered to avoid the drug environment.

    He is also monitored on a psychological and socio-professional level.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job