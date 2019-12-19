Michel Lelièvre, former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux, attacked in Brussels

Lelièvre was sentenced to 25 years in prison as a member of the gang around Dutroux. Credit: Belga

Michel Lelièvre (48), the former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Marc Dutroux, who was released from prison earlier in December, was physically attacked on Wednesday around noon in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht.

The attackers managed to gain access to the place where Lelièvre is staying. Lelièvre has been admitted to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown so far, reports De Standaard.

The public prosecutor has refrained from commenting, except to confirm an investigation for assault and battery has been opened, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

In 2004, Lelièvre was sentenced to 25 years in prison as a member of the gang around Dutroux, who was sentenced to a lifetime in prison for kidnapping, torturing and sexually abusing six females aged between 8 and 19, four of whom died.

Lelièvre himself was found guilty of torturing and imprisoning four girls in 1995 and 1996, two of whom did not survive. He was detained for 23 years, and released early on 2 December 2019.

He was released on several conditions, but without electronic monitoring. The man is not allowed to be in several provinces, and is also not allowed to leave Belgian territory without prior authorisation. Additionally, he is not allowed to use alcohol or drugs, and has been ordered to avoid the drug environment.

He is also monitored on a psychological and socio-professional level.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times