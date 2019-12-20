‘Mega-choir’ stage singing protest on culture budget cuts at Flemish Parliament

“Today is D-Day for Flanders. Savings will be discussed and probably voted in the Flemish Parliament. Our State of the Arts deserves a future,” the artist group wrote on Facebook.
The demonstration comes after the Flemish government announced that it was cutting the budget allocated to the cultural and artistic sector by 60%, a decision which significantly impacts smaller and independent initiatives.
The decision sent the prolific cultural sector in uproar, with several protests organised both offline and online, including a social media campaign consisting of covering up 60% of all artistic images, promoted under the hashtag #thisisourculture.