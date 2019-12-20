‘Mega-choir’ stage singing protest on culture budget cuts at Flemish Parliament

Hundreds of people broke into song to protest culture budget cuts in front of the Flemish parliament in Brussels. Credit: State of the Arts/Facebook

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Flemish Parliament on Thursday to stage a singing protest against the government’s decision to slash the cultural budget.

The ad-hoc “mega choir” took their demonstration to the foot of the Flemish parliament’s building, in a protest organise by the artist-run collective State of the Arts.

By performing a song titled “Hear Our Voice,” the choir was aiming to send a message to MPs, and drown out their discussions on the budget ongoing in the parliament’s chambers.

Hear my voice mega choir at flemish parliament Posted by State of the Arts on Thursday, December 19, 2019

“Today is D-Day for Flanders. Savings will be discussed and probably voted in the Flemish Parliament. Our State of the Arts deserves a future,” the artist group wrote on Facebook.

The demonstration comes after the Flemish government announced that it was cutting the budget allocated to the cultural and artistic sector by 60%, a decision which significantly impacts smaller and independent initiatives.

The decision sent the prolific cultural sector in uproar, with several protests organised both offline and online, including a social media campaign consisting of covering up 60% of all artistic images, promoted under the hashtag #thisisourculture.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times