 
Gas leak shuts down tram lines near Brussels university
Monday, 23 December, 2019
Police stop local search for escapees from Turnhout...
Girl (6) finds message from prisoner inside Christmas...
EU opposes American sanctions over Nord Stream 2...
Macron says “colonialism was a grave mistake, a...
    Gas leak shuts down tram lines near Brussels university

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    Credit: Google Street View

    Brussels firefighters shut down an avenue located at the heart of a student quarter after a suspected gas leak was reported early on Monday.

    Fire crews arrived at Ixelles’ Avenue Adolphe Buyl located next to the Université Libre de Bruxelles campus and the Bois de la Cambre.

    The fire department has been at work on the site since around 6:15 AM, setting up a security perimeter to facilitate the intervention, which saw traffic on two tram lines interrupted.

    The perimeter was set up in the avenue between Rue Paul Héger and Rue Brillat-Savarin, bringing tram lines 8 and 25 to a halt just ahead of the morning rush hour near the Francophone university.

    At around 7, Walter Deriuew, a spokesperson with the fire department, said the leak had been identified and plugged, reporting there had been no need to evacuate nearby residents.

    Several electric cables were burned as a result of the incident, with Deriuew reporting that reparations would be carried out in the coming hours.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

