 
Police ask car owners to ‘choose their driver’ in new DUI awareness campaign
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 December, 2019
Latest News:
Police ask car owners to ‘choose their driver’...
Gas leak shuts down tram lines near Brussels...
Police stop local search for escapees from Turnhout...
Girl (6) finds message from prisoner inside Christmas...
EU opposes American sanctions over Nord Stream 2...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 December 2019
    Police ask car owners to ‘choose their driver’ in new DUI awareness campaign
    Gas leak shuts down tram lines near Brussels university
    Police stop local search for escapees from Turnhout prison
    Girl (6) finds message from prisoner inside Christmas card from China
    EU opposes American sanctions over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
    Macron says “colonialism was a grave mistake, a serious error”
    Plopsaland promises thrilling new ride of up to 95 km/h
    Brussels business property market registers record year
    Record number of electronic payments on Saturday
    Run-up to Christmas: where to shop and when
    Christmas with in-laws could be bad for your mental health, says study
    Update: Children involved in shooting in Dison now out of danger
    Scientists discover world’s oldest rainforest
    More children from poor families on anti-depressants
    Members of a gang of shoulder-surfers arrested in Amsterdam
    European Court rules that imprisoned Catalan leader enjoys immunity
    Tax authorities investigate new leaks incriminating Belgians
    European parliament angry and concerned about situation in Malta
    Africa Museum to investigate complaint against racist tour guide
    In Flanders 37% would vote to split Belgium in a potential referendum
    View more

    Police ask car owners to ‘choose their driver’ in new DUI awareness campaign

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    A new awareness campaign against drinking and driving promoted by the Bruxelles-Ixelles police zone. Credit:Alertes Contrôles De Police - Infos Bruxelles/Facebook

    A Brussels police zone has joined forces with an unofficial police monitoring site on Facebook to warn users against driving under the influence ahead of the holiday period.

    The Bruxelles-Ixelles police zone jumped on board when the Facebook page Alertes Contrôles De Police – Infos Bruxelles decided to start the awareness campaign.

    The Facebook page is a crowdsourced monitoring police activities Brussels, in which users regularly share posts about road accidents and driving conditions — but which also serves to warn others about police checks and operations.

    The campaign includes a photo featuring a taxi driver, a paramedic, two police officers and a funeral service vehicle, along with a caption reading: “Fun night? Choose who you will be going home with.”

    “We are very repressive when it comes to combining alcohol use and driving,” David Stevens, the bicycle police brigade’s chief inspector, who is featured in the campaign, told Bruzz.

    The campaign between the two unlikely partners was taken from an idea originally spotted in Norway, according to the Facebook post, with Stevens saying that not joining in the initiative would’ve been a “missed opportunity.”

    “Such campaigns normally cost a lot, the Facebook page in question has nearly 150,000 followers — that’s far from nothing,” he added.

    The Facebook page’s administrator, who chose to remain anonymous, said that despite their page serving to flag police actions in the city, they thought encouraging prudence behind the wheel in “a playful way” was important.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job