Monday, 23 December, 2019
    Brussels Airport is building its own private 5G network

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    The airport will also be able to deploy additional technologies, like the Internet of Things. Credit: Wikipedia

    The Brussels Airport Company is building a 5G-ready network at Brussels Airport, which will be ready for use by the end of March 2020.

    “Brussels Airport confirms its pioneering position in digital innovation by installing its own 5G-ready network as one of the first sites in Belgium and as one of the first airports in Europe. In addition to allowing further optimisation of the airport’s operations, the 5G technology will also enable us to accelerate digital innovations and facilitate the integration of future technologies”, said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company, in a press release.

    For the development of a private 5G network, Brussels Airport Company has entered into a strategic partnership with the Finnish company Nokia and the Belgian operator Citymesh. In the first phase, the 5G network will only operate on the outside terrain. Later on, it will also be installed inside.

    In the first instance, the higher capacity of a 5G network will optimise the use of automated vehicles, mobile security systems and track & trace technology. The airport will also be able to deploy additional technologies, like the IoT (Internet of Things). The company has stated that it must drastically increase the reliability of its systems.

    “The value of the network will bring to Brussels Airport clearly showcases the importance of private deployments. We are excited to support them in a variety of real-life use cases which were impossible to achieve with WiFi or on the public networks,” said Mitch De Geest, CEO of Citymesh.

    “Automation of airports is essential for increased efficiency, reliability and enhanced operational awareness as airports transform their business models,” added Stephan Litjens, General Manager Nokia Digital Automation.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

