 
Broken elevators in Brussels metro stations will now be shown on app
Monday, 23 December, 2019
    Broken elevators in Brussels metro stations will now be shown on app

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    The updated app will show which elevators are broken. Credit: Brussels

    The app of the public transport company STIB will start showing more information about the accessibility of underground stations.

    The update adds real-time information about the availability of the elevators in the stations.

    An increasing number of Brussels metro stations have been equipped with elevators to improve accessibility for people with disabilities or parents with pushchairs.

    Up until now, travellers unable to use stairs or escalators could prepare for their journeys based on STIB’s network plan. However, broken elevators could cause disruptions for those unable to take the stairs.

    Credit: STIB

    From now on, the latest update for the STIB app allows for its users to select a station, and check in the tab ‘Services’ which lines and stations are reachable with an elevator. The map that is included in the app also shows where the elevators in the stations are.

    The majority of metro stations is already accessible via elevators, but an investment programme is underway to install them in all stations.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

