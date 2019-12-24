 
What’s open 24 and 25 December in Brussels?
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Latest News:
What’s open 24 and 25 December in Brussels?...
In photos: Slaughterhouse vigil held for animals killed...
Give each voter five votes to break federal...
Investigation into attack against teen climate leader at...
Prison officer hospitalised after after inmate attack...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    What’s open 24 and 25 December in Brussels?
    In photos: Slaughterhouse vigil held for animals killed to celebrate Christmas
    Give each voter five votes to break federal government deadlock, justice minister says
    Investigation into attack against teen climate leader at Pukkelpop festival dropped for lack of evidence
    Prison officer hospitalised after after inmate attack
    Man who shot at cafe as ‘a joke’ conditionally released
    Russia tests its “sovereign” Internet
    Massive transport disruptions expected throughout France on Tuesday
    Cars banned from Schaerbeek tunnel de la Reine to create extra tram tunnel
    Turnhout prison tightens security after 5 prisoners escaped by climbing over wall
    Brussels domestic workers will strike on 13 January
    Man (26) in a coma after fall during struggle with bouncer in Leuven
    Police seize two cars spotted racing through Schaerbeek
    Kim Clijsters back in competition in March
    It probably won’t snow in Brussels this Christmas
    Police seek to make roadside checks more effective
    Belgium’s largest menorah lights up Brussels EU quarter during Chanukah
    Drunk driver (23) in fatal Flemish accident only had a provisional licence
    Police close Ghent street after ‘incident’: man arrested, woman hospitalised
    Africamuseum bans guide from doing tours after shocking statements
    View more

    What’s open 24 and 25 December in Brussels?

    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    Many shops and services have different opening hours to accommodate the holiday crowd on 24 and 25 December. Credit: Peakpx

    As many shops and services will close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve, 24 December, and others will be open exceptionally on Christmas Day, 25 December, here is an overview of what is open on both days in Brussels.

    As 25 December is a bank holiday, no mail will be delivered, and all post offices will be closed. However, Kariboo and other post-delivery points will be open during the opening hours of the stores they are in. From Thursday, everything will be delivered as normal.

    Banks will also be closed on Wednesday 25 December, but will reopen as normal from Thursday, according to Febelfin, the official Belgian federation of the financial sector.

    All administrative services will be closed on Wednesday, and several, especially at the regional and federal levels, will also stay closed on Thursday 26 December. Some offices will remain closed on Friday into the weekend as well.

    For the City of Brussels, the Administrative Centre and the liaison offices of the City of Brussels will reopen again on Friday.

    Pharmacies will remain open on Tuesday but close their doors on Wednesday. People who urgently need medication can contact the pharmacist on call in their municipality. Here is an overview, only in French or Dutch, of which ones are on call on Wednesday in all Brussels municipalities.

    The main Delhaize supermarkets will be open on Tuesday until 8:00 or 9:00 PM, depending on the store, but will be closed the whole day on Christmas Day. The same goes for most Proxy and Shop’n’Go stores.

    The Carrefour hypermarkets will be open until 6:00 or 7:00 PM on both days, and most Carrefour Markets and Carrefour Express stores will also be open on Wednesday.

    All Colruyt and Okay supermarkets will close at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, and will also be closed on Wednesday.

    Other local independent convenience stores may be open.

    The main shopping centres in the Brussels Region: City 2, Docks, Bruxsel, Woluwe Shopping Centre, Basilix and Westland Shopping, will be closed on Wednesday, only the White Cinema in Docks will remain open. The Ikea stores in both Anderlecht and Zaventem will also close their doors.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job