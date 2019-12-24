What’s open 24 and 25 December in Brussels?...

Many shops and services have different opening hours to accommodate the holiday crowd on 24 and 25 December. Credit: Peakpx

As many shops and services will close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve, 24 December, and others will be open exceptionally on Christmas Day, 25 December, here is an overview of what is open on both days in Brussels.

As 25 December is a bank holiday, no mail will be delivered, and all post offices will be closed. However, Kariboo and other post-delivery points will be open during the opening hours of the stores they are in. From Thursday, everything will be delivered as normal.

Banks will also be closed on Wednesday 25 December, but will reopen as normal from Thursday, according to Febelfin, the official Belgian federation of the financial sector.

All administrative services will be closed on Wednesday, and several, especially at the regional and federal levels, will also stay closed on Thursday 26 December. Some offices will remain closed on Friday into the weekend as well.

For the City of Brussels, the Administrative Centre and the liaison offices of the City of Brussels will reopen again on Friday.

Pharmacies will remain open on Tuesday but close their doors on Wednesday. People who urgently need medication can contact the pharmacist on call in their municipality. Here is an overview, only in French or Dutch, of which ones are on call on Wednesday in all Brussels municipalities.

The main Delhaize supermarkets will be open on Tuesday until 8:00 or 9:00 PM, depending on the store, but will be closed the whole day on Christmas Day. The same goes for most Proxy and Shop’n’Go stores.

The Carrefour hypermarkets will be open until 6:00 or 7:00 PM on both days, and most Carrefour Markets and Carrefour Express stores will also be open on Wednesday.

All Colruyt and Okay supermarkets will close at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, and will also be closed on Wednesday.

Other local independent convenience stores may be open.

The main shopping centres in the Brussels Region: City 2, Docks, Bruxsel, Woluwe Shopping Centre, Basilix and Westland Shopping, will be closed on Wednesday, only the White Cinema in Docks will remain open. The Ikea stores in both Anderlecht and Zaventem will also close their doors.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times