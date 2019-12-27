 
Woman told to ‘get raped in Molenbeek’ after giving feminist TED Talk
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 December, 2019
Latest News:
Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and...
Woman told to ‘get raped in Molenbeek’ after...
160,000 Belgian Allianz Partners clients affected by data...
Police launch search for elderly man arrested for...
Belgians under increasing attack from cybercriminals...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 December 2019
    Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel set to increase
    Woman told to ‘get raped in Molenbeek’ after giving feminist TED Talk
    160,000 Belgian Allianz Partners clients affected by data theft
    Police launch search for elderly man arrested for killing terminally-ill wife
    Belgians under increasing attack from cybercriminals
    Russia formally contests global sports ban
    Gastro outbreak could hit Belgium
    Lewis Hamilton elected European Sportsperson of the Year
    Doctor consultations costs to increase in 2020
    Brussels looking for concession holder for seven summer bars
    Slowdown in Brussels’ population growth as it surpasses 1.2 million
    Will 2020 be the breakthrough year for electric vehicles?
    Flanders bans disposable cups at events
    Molenbeek residents find a 2 km red carpet placed on pavements
    China, Russia and Iran start joint naval military exercises
    Three jazz festivals to kick-start Brussels in January
    Pensioner shoots thieves during burglary, risks prosecution himself
    Rotterdam to scrap its low-emissions zone
    Separate centre for young victims of human trafficking to be opened in Flanders
    Olivia and Arthur most popular baby names in Flanders in 2019
    View more

    Woman told to ‘get raped in Molenbeek’ after giving feminist TED Talk

    Friday, 27 December 2019
    She has received several death threats, and one commenter said that he would want her to walk through Molenbeek with her breasts exposed so she would be raped there. Credit: TEDx/Youtube

    The French YouTube personality Charlie Danger is receiving threats after giving a feminist talk that was shared online.

    Earlier this month, Charlie Danger, who has the YouTube channel ‘Les revues du monde’ with about 587,000 subscribers, was invited to Toulouse in France to give a TED Talk where she talked about the differences between women, and their urge to compare themselves to other women.

    She also said that, if they want to, women have as much right as men to walk around with their breasts exposed in places where men also walk with their shirts off, like on the beach, or while shopping on holiday.

     

    While she received loud applause after her talk, the reactions under the YouTube video that the organisation had posted were less positive. She has received several death threats, and one commenter said that he would recommend her to walk through the municipality of Molenbeek in Brussels with her breasts exposed so she would be raped there.

    Translation of tweet: “Hi @TEDx and @tedxisaesupaero; I was more than happy to accept your invitation and to participate in this experience. On the other hand, since the video has been online, various threats against me (death, rape, etc.) have been made and no moderation has been done.”

    Image in tweet: “I advise you Molenbeek to be the first dancer with bare breasts, you will also be the first raped in a gang in front of your other dancers who will run away! Ah feminism 2.0, what a cognitive dissonance! It’s too late, the islamic-left-wingers have shot a bullet in their own foot and you won’t change anything, that will teach you to have chosen the wrong target. P.S. I’m laughing because… I won… I’m a white male, straight, over 35 years old.”

    Second tweet: “As much as I can tolerate insults and derogatory comments, as much as I can tolerate receiving occasional threats of rape since the posting of the video online, I find it rather limiting. Can we do something, please?”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job