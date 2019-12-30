New Year’s Eve in Brussels: what is on and where

As Brussels gears up for the end of a decade, different events, shows and overall cheerful get-togethers already pepper the city’s New Year’s Eve agenda, offering those ringing in the new year in town a wide range of choices.

At the Grand-Place passers-by will get a last glimpse at the Lights and Sounds show, which has graced the historic façades of the city’s main square nightly since November.

Lovers of the Brussels skyline will be treated to a night of dinner, dancing and champagne perched atop the Mont des Arts, where Palais de la Dynastie will welcome 2020 with a hint of nostalgia, with the playlist set to feature some of the past decades’ best musical hits.

The fireworks show will return to the foot of the Atomium again this year, after the show in the landmark Brussels monument drew nearly 50,000 spectators last year.

A DJ set and a lights show will kick off at around 9:30 PM, setting the mood ahead of the start of the fireworks spectacle at the stroke of midnight.

A number of establishments are spicing up traditional new year’s eve dinner parties with themed spectacles, in the image of the Steigenberger hotel, which is hosting a Casablanca-themed and champagne-showered dinner party.

Similarly, the Music Village club will treat jazz lovers to an evening of fine dining and dancing to the tune of live jazz performances.

Those looking to dine in and party out will be able to choose from a myriad of glitzy new year’s eve parties organised in some of Brussels’ clubbing venues.

Near the Atomium, the massive Palais 12 concert hall will welcome some 10,000 attendants for the tenth edition of their end-of-year FCKNYE FESTIVAL, whose 70-artist strong lineup will treat revellers to a wide range of beats to dance along to.

Several of Brussels’ well-established clubbing venues are also hosting new year’s eve parties in different parts of the capital, from the centre of Brussels to the northern Tour & Taxis district.

Lastly, a range of theatre and dance performances are also on the agenda, such as Sassy Cabaret’s show featuring husky-voiced dancers, while choreographer Nono Battesti will bring to Brussels his blues and soul-infused Trance show, which charmed attendants at the Avignon theatre festival.

For the occasion, public transport network STIB will make access to the service free from midnight and extend the metro’s running hours until 2:00 AM as well as adapt the tram and Noctis night bus service, as well as close down a number of stations.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times