Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce equality plan

The Free University of Brussels (VUB) has launched a code of conduct and a new website to support their equality plan, after it already implemented gender quota in the hiring process in 2019.

In February 2019, the VUB launched an equality plan, stating that one in three candidates for every academic position in a faculty with mostly male staff members has to be a woman. When the faculty has mostly female staff members, one in three candidates should be male.

Meanwhile, the VUB has launched a new website for its equality plan, with a code of conduct as well as a text making the university’s vision clear.

The VUB considers its diverse population as an added value and asks that staff members and students always treat each other with respect. The code of conduct includes speaking up against any kind of transgressive behaviour, respecting everyone’s pronouns, and reporting people who do not adhere to the code.

Additionally, a new HR-advisor for Equality has been appointed to put into practice the points of action on gender. A new project employee will also help to encapsulate the attention for diversity in the programmes and classes, reports Bruzz.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times