Brussels collective will take care of people’s (living) Christmas trees

Bûûmplanters, a citizen’s collective from the municipality of Schaerbeek, has offered to take care of Brussels’ residents (living) Christmas trees until December.

People living within a certain perimeter of the collective can drop off their Christmas tree if it is still alive and has roots in a bucket of earth on Saturday. Volunteers will then take care of the trees, and the owners could possibly pick them up again next Christmas.

The idea is quite new, according to Yoeri Bellemans, who started Bûûmplanters in 2016, gives no guarantee that the people who drop off their tree can get it back next December. “But what I can promise is that we will try to take care of it as best we can all year round,” he told Bruzz.

The collective will also accept trees and bushes that homeowners need to discard. People who live inside the perimeter that is marked in yellow on their website can use their service for free. People living outside of the marked zone, will have to pay a fee.

Bûûmplanters is accepting Christmas trees on Saturday, 11 January, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at its warehouse at Rue Francois-Joseph Navez 110 in Schaerbeek.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times