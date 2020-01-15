 
Brussels LEZ stricter for people with disabilities than Flemish counterparts
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Latest News:
Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian...
Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor made...
Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch...
Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French...
Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian privacy agency
    Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor made at least two more victims
    Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch of first tourist e-boat
    Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French minor
    Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’ new coach
    Belgium’s law on privacy and electronic data needs to be amended
    €22 million pledged to improve elderly care in Wallonia
    Kevin De Bruyne is the only Belgian on the UEFA Team of the Year
    Flu cases nearly triple since the start of January
    Brussels LEZ stricter for people with disabilities than Flemish counterparts
    Flanders wants Brussels to stop funding after-school community projects
    Research: new breakthrough in battling resistance to antibiotics
    Antwerp diamond trade sees 20% drop back to financial crisis levels
    Belgian start-up Cowboy crowdfunds over €4.5 million
    Belgians average 10 years with the same employer
    Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol abuse over four year period
    New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with extra protection against forgery
    Fossil fuels will continue to dominate central heating market, industry says
    Nearly 3,000 laughing gas capsules seized from a vehicle by Belgian police
    Hunting banned in Belgian military domain to protect pair of wolves
    View more

    Brussels LEZ stricter for people with disabilities than Flemish counterparts

    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    In Brussels, people only get an exemption if they have had their vehicle modified because of their disability. Credit: ©Belga/Thierry Roge

    The Brussels low emission zone is stricter for people with disabilities than its Flemish counterparts are, as it does not grant exemptions as easily.

    Patrick Lantin, a 63-year-old man from the city of Genk in the Limburg province, has been living with a physical disability since a failed open heart surgery in 2011. He drives a 2004 Fiat Idea, which falls under the Euro 3 emission standard, meaning it would normally no longer be allowed in Brussels from 1 January 2020 due to the tightening of the low emission zone standards.

    He also uses his car to transport his wheelchair, which is why he was granted an exemption to enter the Flemish LEZs in Ghent and Antwerp. However, that exemption is not valid for Brussels low emission zone.

    “There’s a difference between Brussels and Flanders. In Brussels, people only get an exemption if they have had their vehicle modified because of their disability, like for example the steering wheel, or if they have had it modified so that they can take a wheelchair with them,” said Sarah Hollander of Brussels Environment, reports Bruzz. “The logic is that we spare people who have made an investment in their car,” she added.

    Related News:

     

    In Flanders, there is another category, resulting in exemptions for people who can show that they receive an increased health care allowance and have a special parking card for people with disabilities.

    “In Brussels, we only opted for the criterion of investment in the vehicle. We have been a little stricter than Flanders,” said Hollander. “People assume that the same exemption also exists in Brussels. But as far as I know, there’s nothing to change it,” she added.

    However, Lantin sees no possibility to visit friends and family in Brussels. “I don’t need an adaptation to my car, but I do need a car in which I can put a wheelchair. However, as my income has gone done due to my disability, I can’t buy a brand new car,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job