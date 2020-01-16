 
Naming new transport stations after women is ‘excellent idea,’ says Brussels minister
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 January, 2020
Latest News:
Eight out of ten homeless people have no...
Brussels metro begins installing contactless payment terminals...
Flemish universities work to bring student French up...
75 year since Auschwitz liberation: 13 Belgian schools...
Naming new transport stations after women is ‘excellent...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    Eight out of ten homeless people have no access to health care
    Brussels metro begins installing contactless payment terminals
    Flemish universities work to bring student French up to scratch
    75 year since Auschwitz liberation: 13 Belgian schools visit concentration camp
    Naming new transport stations after women is ‘excellent idea,’ says Brussels minister
    Six suspects in Brussels forced prostitution case detained for a month before trial
    Belgian arrested in Peru for hiding 20 live exotic birds in his luggage
    Netflix hikes prices in Belgium: here’s what’s next
    Rare beaked whale washes ashore in Ostend
    Questions persist over new Anderlecht executives
    Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to be a hybrid
    Flemish priest (83) found murdered in his home in South Africa
    Powder envelops sent to federal and Wallon ministries were filled with flour
    Visitors to Fine Arts Museum top the million mark
    Teen victim of forced prostitution gang in Brussels testifies
    Report calls for closure of 17 maternity units
    Namur in the running for title of European Top Destination
    Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian privacy agency
    Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor has at least two more victims
    Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch of first tourist e-boat
    View more

    Naming new transport stations after women is ‘excellent idea,’ says Brussels minister

    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Naming more transport stations after women is an “excellent” way to make public spaces in Brussels more representative of women, the regional mobility minister said.

    Minister Elke Van den Brandt expressed support for a proposal put forward by MP Leila Agic, who said plans to expand the regional transport network should aim to improve women’s visibility in urban spaces.

    Van den Brandt said Agic’s proposal was an “excellent idea” which would be taken into account in the planned creation of a new metro line which will connect the northern and southern ends of Brussels, Bruzz reports.

    Agic, who is also a Molenbeek municipal councillor, said it was “important” to make room for women in public areas, noting that it was “mainly men who get the final say when it comes to designing the public space.”

    “We will seize the occasion of the creation of new metro and bus lines to improve women’s visibility in the public space,” Van den Brandt said, referring to the at least seven new metro stops set to be created for the new line, La Capitale reports.

    Works for the new metro line are ongoing and scheduled to be finalised in 2028, after the end of the current legislature.

    As she made her proposal, Agic put forward a few ideas for the names of the new metro stations, among which figured both Belgian and international candidates, such as American civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

    “Why not someone like Augusta Chiwy, the ‘forgotten angel of Bastogne’?” Agic said, referring to a Belgian nurse who provided volunteer aid and care to injured Wolrd War II soldiers during the Siege of Bastogne as well as during the Battle of the Bulge.

    A large majority of the 59 stations making up Brussels’ metro network are named after men —ranging from former prime ministers to singers and foreign leaders—, with an additional number named after places and rivers or small courses of water.

    Metro stations Louise, Stephanie and Joséphine-Charlotte are some of the few stations who take their name after women, all three of whom were former Belgian princesses.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job