Thursday, 16 January, 2020
    Suicides and suicide attempts rose in Brussels in 2019

    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    Last year, there were 106 suicides and more than 300 suicide attempts. Credit: Pexels

    The number of suicides in the Brussels-Capital Region rose by more than 10% in 2019, according to new figures which show that suicide is the seventh leading cause of death in Belgium.

    Figures by the Brussels public prosecutor’s office show that there were 108 deaths by suicide in 2019, an increase of 10.4% in comparison to 2018, when there were 96 registered suicides.

    Last year’s numbers mark the second time a spike is registered in the number of suicides since 2017, when the prosecutor’s office said it had registered 103 cases.

    The figures also showed that the number of suicide attempts was even higher, with a total of 368 attempts registered last year, according to La Dernière Heure.

    The 207 and the 2019 spikes followed years in which the figures receded slightly, with figures by the prosecutor’s office showing that there had been a total of 99 suicides in 2016.

    Both years’ increases mark the first time in years that the number of suicide rises, after being on a downward trend since 2006, dropping below 200 in 2010, with the exception of 2012, when there were 206 deaths by suicide.

    While the figures show that the separation of the municipalities of Halle and Vilvoorde from the Brussels-Capital Region was partly responsible for the scaledown, the figures inside Brussels also dropped between 2014 and 2018.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Anyone having thoughts about suicide can get help by contacting the Suicide Line on the number 1813 or by going to www.zelfmoord1813.be, or the Suicide Prevention Center at 0800 32 123 or at www.preventionsuicide.be

