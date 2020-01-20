 
Brussels woman finds frozen mouse in Colruyt spinach
Monday, 20 January, 2020
    Brussels woman finds frozen mouse in Colruyt spinach

    Monday, 20 January 2020
    A customer, Gisèle, said in a Facebook post how she found the mouse in her package of spinach. Credit: Gisèle/Facebook

    Following an incident last week, when a customer found a mouse in a box of frozen spinach, the Colruyt Group has removed all products that were packaged on the same date.

    A customer, Gisèle, said in a Facebook post how she found the mouse in her package of spinach. “It is a disgrace, my kids could have been poisoned if I hadn’t tried to figure out what that loose ball was doing in the spinach bag,” she said, reports SudInfo.

    “There was only the body, so there’s another part somewhere,” the woman added in a comment to her post.

    “We obviously regret this incident, and understand the emotion it may have caused our customer,” a Colruyt spokesperson said on Tuesday, reports RTL.

    Colruyt said all frozen vegetables belonging to the Boni brand, Colruyt’s private label, that were packaged at the facility on the same day have been removed from the shelves.

    “Everything is done to guarantee the food safety of our own brands. This is a priority for Colruyt and we will not hesitate to take the appropriate measures,” they added.

    The Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain, Afsca, has opened an investigation. Whether or not Colruyt will recall products that had already been sold, will not be decided until the investigation has been completed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

