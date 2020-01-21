 
Vincent Kompany's father receives threatening letter containing white powder
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
    Vincent Kompany’s father receives threatening letter containing white powder

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    Kompany opened the envelope himself, and one of his staff members also touched it. Credit: Belga

    Pierre Kompany, the mayor of the Brussels’ municipality of Ganshoren and the father of Belgian football player Vincent Kompany, has received an envelope containing white powder.

    The police are at the scene and have implemented a security perimeter around Ganshoren’s city hall, according to RTBF.

    Apart from the police, civil protection is also present, but the situation is reportedly under control, said Stéphane Obeid, the first Alderman of the municipality. All present personnel has been asked to stay inside the city hall.

    The letter, which was addressed to Pierre Kompany specifically, contained not only white powder, but also a photo of him with a visor on his forehead. The letter contains several racist comments and a message threatening that “today is the last day of your life.”

    Kompany opened the envelope himself, and one of his staff members also touched it, his spokesperson confirmed to Bruzz. “He receives hundreds of letters, like New Year’s wishes, and we thought this was one of them. But the letter was full of insults and there was also white powder in it,” she said.

    “We are now held in the city hall, but there’s no reason to panic. This is standard procedure,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

