Speed limit on Brussels Ring Road to be reduced by 20 km/h in 2020

The speed limit adjustment on the Brussels Ring Road, from 120 km/h to 100 km/h, will be implemented in 2020, according to Lydia Peeters, the Flemish Minister for Mobility and Public Works.

The speed reduction on the Brussels Ring Road is one of the 350 measures in the Flemish Climate and Energy Plan that was approved by the Flemish government at the end of 2019. The aim is to lead to lower CO2 emissions and less particulate matter, as well as an improvement in traffic flow and better road safety, reports La Libre.

However, about 50 traffic signs have to be placed, further consultation with the Brussels Region is necessary, and a ministerial decree also has to be drawn up first. Despite those steps, the Minister does not want “to put the issue on the back burner” and thinks that the speed reduction could be in place before the end of 2020, reports Bruzz.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times