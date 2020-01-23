CO2 emissions in Brussels hardly decreased over last four years

Belgium is not on track to meet the European climate goals. Credit: Pxhere

The greenhouse gas emissions in Belgium have remained at approximately the same level over the last four years, according to data on klimaat.be

In 2018, the emissions in Brussels decreased slightly (by 0.8%) compared to 2017, according to figures by Brussels Environment.

The figures could still change slightly by 15 April 2020, when Belgium has to submit the official figures to the United Nations, according to Brussels Environment. The main cause of CO2 emissions in Brussels is still the energy consumption of the buildings, which accounts for 55% in 2018. Traffic accounts for 27%, reports De Morgen.

Belgium is not on track to meet the European climate goals. If it continues this trend, Belgium will only reduce its CO2 emissions by 13.3% by 2030, instead of the promised 35%, reports Bruzz.

Maïthé Chini

