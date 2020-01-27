 
New suspect arrested in case of French minor ‘sold’ and sexually exploited in Brussels
Monday, 27 January, 2020
    New suspect arrested in case of French minor 'sold' and sexually exploited in Brussels
    New suspect arrested in case of French minor ‘sold’ and sexually exploited in Brussels

    Monday, 27 January 2020
    The gang members have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and prostitution of minors. Credit: Facebook

    A ninth suspect has been arrested as part of the investigation into a Brussels gang which abducted several girls and forced them into prostitution.

    Eight members of the gang, including two known rappers, were arrested in the first weeks of January after police discovered they had “bought” a French minor and forced her to have non-consensual sexual encounters via an escort website, with the gang receiving payment for them.

    Police rescued the French girl from a house in Uccle and found out she had run away from her home in France and come to Brussels with her boyfriend, who asked the gang a payment of €2,000 for the victim.

    A ninth suspect has been arrested as the investigation into the gang, who is suspected of sexually exploiting and abusing other girls, continues, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    Following news of the gang’s arrest, a teenager who fell victim to the gang years ago came forward to testify, telling of how the gang had beaten her and intimidated her into forced prostitution after a suspect she met on Facebook told her she had to find a way to pay for the gifts he had sent her.

    Members of the gang, which include men and women over the age of 18, could face years-long prison sentences and are being investigated on charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation and prostitution of a minor.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

