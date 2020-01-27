National strike on Tuesday 28 January: what to expect

For the public transport in Brussels, largely covered by STIB, the extent of the mobilisation is not yet clear. Credit: Belga

The trade unions have called for a national demonstration to demand a “strengthened and fairly funded social security system” on Tuesday 28 January in Brussels.

There will be no blockades or picket lines, but noticeable disruptions are expected in companies where the socialist FGTB-ABVV trade union, which also organised the demonstration, has a large presence, such as FN Herstal, Magotteaux, Techspace and Spadel, reports RTBF.

However, the demonstration could have consequences for public transport to varying degrees all over the country.

The website of Infotec.be states that this will not be a “strike by TEC staff, but a demonstration for which the trade unions have filed a notice covering the staff who will take part.” Bus lines will most likely be disrupted in Walloon Brabant, Charleroi, Hainaut, and “very strongly affected” between Liège and Verviers. In Namur and Luxembourg, there should not be major disruptions, according to the website.

For the public transport in Brussels, largely covered by STIB, the extent of the mobilisation is not yet clear. However, the metro lines will be severely disrupted, according to the company, and the demonstration will also most likely cause problems on STIB’s above-ground lines crossing the route of the event.

Nous nous attendons à des perturbations sur notre réseau mais ne connaissons pas encore l’ampleur de celles-ci. Nous vous tiendrons au courant via nos canaux habituels dès que nous en saurons plus. ^ml — STIB-MIVB (@STIBMIVB) January 27, 2020

Translation of Tweet: “We are expecting disruptions on our network, but do not yet know to which extent. We will keep you informed via our usual channels as soon as we know more.”

Bonjour. Il n’y a pas de grève ou de perturbations liées à une grève prévues demain. ^Paula — SNCB (@SNCB) January 27, 2020



The railways should not be affected by the demonstration, as there are no strikes or strike-related disruptions planned for Tuesday, according to the company’s Twitter account.

Er is geen oproep tot staking, maar volgens ACOD kan er wel hinder zijn. Je kan best onze website in het oog houden. Groetjes, Nina — De Lijn (@delijn) January 27, 2020

De Lijn also announced that there has been no call for a strike, but the ACOD trade union warned that there may be disruptions. To always stay up to date, travellers can check the company’s website.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times