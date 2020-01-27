National strike on Tuesday 28 January: what to expect
Monday, 27 January 2020
The trade unions have called for a national demonstration to demand a “strengthened and fairly funded social security system” on Tuesday 28 January in Brussels.
There will be no blockades or picket lines, but noticeable disruptions are expected in companies where the socialist FGTB-ABVV trade union, which also organised the demonstration, has a large presence, such as FN Herstal, Magotteaux, Techspace and Spadel, reports RTBF.
However, the demonstration could have consequences for public transport to varying degrees all over the country.
The website of Infotec.be states that this will not be a “strike by TEC staff, but a demonstration for which the trade unions have filed a notice covering the staff who will take part.” Bus lines will most likely be disrupted in Walloon Brabant, Charleroi, Hainaut, and “very strongly affected” between Liège and Verviers. In Namur and Luxembourg, there should not be major disruptions, according to the website.
For the public transport in Brussels, largely covered by STIB, the extent of the mobilisation is not yet clear. However, the metro lines will be severely disrupted, according to the company, and the demonstration will also most likely cause problems on STIB’s above-ground lines crossing the route of the event.
Nous nous attendons à des perturbations sur notre réseau mais ne connaissons pas encore l’ampleur de celles-ci. Nous vous tiendrons au courant via nos canaux habituels dès que nous en saurons plus. ^ml