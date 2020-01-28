Automatic fines to target drivers who continue ignoring car ban on Brussels road

Cars are banned from the Chaussée de Louvain throughout most of the day, but several drivers continue to ignore the ban. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

As drivers continue to ignore a part-time ban on vehicle traffic on a Brussels road, authorities are seeking to put in place a system capable of issuing automatic fines to offenders.

In the spring of 2019, vehicles were banned from the Chaussée de Louvain in Saint-Josse in the daytime, in an effort to make the winding and lengthy road safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

But authorities have reported repeated violations since the regulations were introduced, with drivers continuously ignoring the ban, in place from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

With enforcement by traffic police yielding little results, Brussels Mobility has installed a camera equipped with licence plate recognition as it seeks to target offenders with automatic fines, Bruzz reports.

While already in place, the smart camera is not yet operational, with an agreement currently being worked out between municipal, regional and mobility officials.

In Ixelles, violations of a car ban in the Chaussée d’Ixelles also led authorities to install a smart camera to better enforce the regulations. In less than a year, the smart device issued 74,000 fines to drivers who ignored the ban.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times