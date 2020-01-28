Late ‘baby shower’ for Delphine Boël event goes viral on Facebook

Over 10,000 people have said that they would be taking part in the (fake) event. Credit: Belga

Following the announcement of the DNA test proving that former Belgian King Albert II is the father of Delphine Boël, 51 years old now, an event for a baby shower for her went viral on Facebook.

According to the (fictitious) event, on Saturday 1 February, a baby shower for Delphine Boël will be held at the Royal Palace, organised by Facebook user Alessandro De La Vega, who created the event after the news about the positive paternity test was announced.

Over 10,000 people have said that they would be taking part in the ‘event’, and more than 43,000 people have indicated they were ‘interested’.

The ‘discussion’ page of the event is full of people congratulating the former King with the birth of his daughter, gift idea suggestions, and memes.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times