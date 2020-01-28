Late ‘baby shower’ for Delphine Boël event goes viral on Facebook
Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Over 10,000 people have said that they would be taking part in the (fake) event. Credit: Belga
Following the announcement of the DNA test proving that former Belgian King Albert II is the father of Delphine Boël, 51 years old now, an event for a baby shower for her went viral on Facebook.
According to the (fictitious) event, on Saturday 1 February, a baby shower for Delphine Boël will be held at the Royal Palace, organised by Facebook user Alessandro De La Vega, who created the event after the news about the positive paternity test was announced.
Credit: Facebook
Over 10,000 people have said that they would be taking part in the ‘event’, and more than 43,000 people have indicated they were ‘interested’.