Belgian Pride 2020 will focus on mental and physical health

Belgian Pride 2020 will highlight the mental and physical health of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI+) people, the event’s organisers announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Mental and physical health will also be the underlying theme for the 70-odd partner events to be held during the Pride period, 8 to 24 May, culminating in the Pride Parade on 23 May, in which 80 organisations and groups are scheduled to participate.

The organisers explained that they chose “We Care” as the slogan for this year’s edition to stress the importance of taking care of oneself and of others. “Health is a very vast theme that concerns everyone,” the press release quoted Raphael Moore and Tom Devroye, coordinators of RainbowHouse Bruxelles and Arc-en-Ciel Wallonie respectively, as saying. “We’re not speaking only of physical health, but also of mental and social health.”

LGBTI+ people often have a difficult, complex relationship with the medical world, the organisers added, pointing to HIV/AIDS, “the pathology of transgender persons” and “gynaecologists’ ignorance on the sex lives of lesbian and bisexual women” as examples.

At this year’s edition, Belgian Pride will pursue its RainbowCity.Brussels Project aimed at covering the capital with the colours of the rainbow throughout the Pride period, with the help of many of its partners.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times