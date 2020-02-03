 
SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels train tracks
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 February, 2020
Latest News:
SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels...
European Commission wants “very ambitious” partnership with London...
STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020...
Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels...
Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 February 2020
    SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels train tracks
    European Commission wants “very ambitious” partnership with London
    STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020
    Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels attacks
    Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council
    90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal
    Price of oil falls following coronavirus impact
    Nearly a hundred fined in first weekend of alcohol ban in downtown Brussels
    New Belgian elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is formed by May, says Bart De Wever
    Flemish ‘killer couple’ arrested in Romania after 14 years on the run
    Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes up Security Council presidency
    Ryanair reports ‘healthy’ profits, ending 2019 as largest European airline
    ‘No evidence’ that Dettol can kill Coronavirus, company says
    Air Belgium starts direct flights to the Caribbean islands
    Police arrest fifty supporters following fight between rival Belgian football fans
    Volcano erupts in Japanese island
    Is 5G dangerous to human health?
    Belgium’s teen climate leaders to intern in EU Parliament
    Belgians evacuated from China amid coronavirus outbreak arrived in Brussels
    Police shoot woman after stabbing attack in Ghent
    View more

    SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels train tracks

    Monday, 03 February 2020
    In recent years, the Brussels Region has made it clear on several occasions that the spaces have a key function in revitalising the neighbourhood. Credit: Pascal Smet/Facebook

    The Belgian railway company SNCB has said it will launch a procedure to redevelop the large spaces under the tracks between Gare du Midi and the Small Ring, after leaving them empty for about 40 years.

    Between the Gare du Midi and the Small Ring in Brussels, there are two large spaces with a combined surface area of about 22,000 square metres, according to SNCB.

    In 2018, Pascal Smet, then-Minister for Public Works thought it would be “an interesting space to organise activities. But agreements with SNCB will have to be made first,” reported De Standaard.

    In recent years, the Brussels Region has made it clear on several occasions that the spaces have a key function in revitalising the neighbourhood around the Midi station, but the spaces have remained empty for about 40 years.

    “SNCB is looking for partners in the public and private sectors to think about a global and coherent concept for its occupation (in a reasonably short period of time),” the company wrote in a reaction, reports Bruzz. “This year, there will be another request for information for this,” it added.

    The railway company sees potential in the spaces for functions such as a food hall, a bicycle shed, shops or catering establishments.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job