STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks...

After the terror attacks, one at the Maelbeek metro station, the garbage bins were changed. Credit: Wikipedia

Since the terror attacks in Paris and Brussels, many garbage containers with compartments for sorting have been replaced by single bags for residual waste at STIB stations.

“Just now that sorting is so high on the agenda, STIB does not provide for it in its stations,” said MP Aurelie Czekalski, adding that the railway company SNCB does provide the sorting garbage containers with four different bags in its stations, reports DHnet.

“The security measures are the same for everyone, so if SNCB can do it, STIB should also strive for that,” she added.

“As a result of the attacks, and in order to promote security, the sorting bins were exchanged for bins by Vigipirate, with transparent bags,” said Elke Van den Brandt. “STIB is currently looking into the possibility of reinstalling a sorting system,” she added.

In 2003, bins giving people the option to sort their garbage were placed in certain STIB stations, but after the attacks in Paris in 2015 and the Maelbeek metro station in 2016, they were replaced by single, transparent bags, reports Bruzz.

Since 2015 some 4,400 tonnes of unsorted waste has been collected at the stations.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times