 
STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
Latest News:
STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks...
Belgium will ban all tobacco advertising from 2021...
Foreign drivers make up over half of offenders...
Coronavirus in Belgium: ‘Panic is more dangerous than...
Painting looted by Nazis found in Royal Library...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks
    Belgium will ban all tobacco advertising from 2021
    Foreign drivers make up over half of offenders in Ghent’s LEZ
    Coronavirus in Belgium: ‘Panic is more dangerous than the virus’
    Painting looted by Nazis found in Royal Library of Belgium
    Woman in Ghent stabbing attack will be charged with attempted murder
    First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium
    US group buys Belgian MaSTherCell for $315 million
    Brussels schoolchildren to examine the quality of air they breathe
    Telecom operators divided on ‘hasty’ solution for 5G licences in Belgium
    Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February
    SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels train tracks
    European Commission wants ‘very ambitious’ partnership with London
    STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020
    Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels attacks
    Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council
    90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal
    Price of oil falls following coronavirus impact
    Nearly a hundred people fined in first weekend of alcohol ban in downtown Brussels
    New Belgian elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is formed by May, says Bart De Wever
    View more

    STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks

    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    After the terror attacks, one at the Maelbeek metro station, the garbage bins were changed. Credit: Wikipedia

    Since the terror attacks in Paris and Brussels, many garbage containers with compartments for sorting have been replaced by single bags for residual waste at STIB stations.

    “Just now that sorting is so high on the agenda, STIB does not provide for it in its stations,” said MP Aurelie Czekalski, adding that the railway company SNCB does provide the sorting garbage containers with four different bags in its stations, reports DHnet.

    “The security measures are the same for everyone, so if SNCB can do it, STIB should also strive for that,” she added.

    “As a result of the attacks, and in order to promote security, the sorting bins were exchanged for bins by Vigipirate, with transparent bags,” said Elke Van den Brandt. “STIB is currently looking into the possibility of reinstalling a sorting system,” she added.

    In 2003, bins giving people the option to sort their garbage were placed in certain STIB stations, but after the attacks in Paris in 2015 and the Maelbeek metro station in 2016, they were replaced by single, transparent bags, reports Bruzz.

    Since 2015 some 4,400 tonnes of unsorted waste has been collected at the stations.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job