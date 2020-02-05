 
Over 2,000 Brussels motorists caught driving while drunk or drugged in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 February, 2020
Latest News:
Average rent of apartment in Brussels now over...
Belgian PM to ‘seal renewed friendship between countries’...
Over 2,000 Brussels motorists caught driving while drunk...
Today is Belgium’s Grey Day, when home-made electricity...
Lawyers for children of IS fighters send in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 February 2020
    Average rent of apartment in Brussels now over €1,000
    Belgian PM to ‘seal renewed friendship between countries’ with visit to Congo
    Over 2,000 Brussels motorists caught driving while drunk or drugged in 2019
    Today is Belgium’s Grey Day, when home-made electricity runs out
    Lawyers for children of IS fighters send in the bailiffs to force the government to act
    Flemish government calls for ‘sound’ post-Brexit agreement
    Belgium in top 20 most expensive countries to live in in 2020
    Super-bacteria claims two lives in Hornu; four more infected
    No more passport checks in Brussels for Dutch Eurostar travellers bound for London
    Suspects can be obliged to give up access code to phone, court rules
    Majority of Scotland’s people now favour independence
    Google gives Belgian organisations over €1 million to fight online hate
    Manneken Pis helps raise cancer awareness
    Slight decrease in the number of Islamist attacks in Europe in 2019
    150 extra shelter places for the homeless in Brussels scrapped
    After Brexit, tough negotiations ahead on new EU-UK partnership
    Brussels museum staffers hospitalised with suspected formaldehyde poisoning
    One dead and at least 50 injured in major accident on Antwerp ring road
    Belgian university launches online test for coronavirus
    Chinese slam Belgian newspaper for ‘offensive’ coronavirus cartoon
    View more

    Over 2,000 Brussels motorists caught driving while drunk or drugged in 2019

    Wednesday, 05 February 2020
    Police caught over 2,000 people driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 2019. © Belga

    Throughout 2019, over 5,000 people were caught driving while inebriated, drugged or while using their mobile phones, according to recently released police figures.

    A total of 2,120 offenders were caught driving while under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, with a majority among them (1,920) intoxicated by alcohol.

    One police check revealed one person driving with eight times the allowed blood alcohol content limits, Bruzz reports.

    Around 200 drivers were caught behind the wheel under the influence of drugs, with 130 among them seeing their licences immediately revoked.

    In the case of inebriated drivers caught red-handed, police revoked the licence of 520 of them for a period of 15 days.

    During checks carried out in October and June of last year, a whopping 2,997 drivers were caught using their mobile phones while driving.

    The figures also showed that thousands still disregarded passenger safety regulations, with police reporting 1,489 infringements on seatbelt wear or inappropriate child seats.

    The figures also outlined a number of other traffic offences, including by 1,233 motorcyclists who were not wearing the appropriate safety equipment or 23,781 vehicles who rode on or parked in cycling lanes, as well as 8,877 who did not respect pedestrian crossings.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job