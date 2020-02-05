 
Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte Museum
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 February, 2020
Latest News:
Proximus announces 5G trial at the Port of...
Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte...
Half of Belgians would change online shopping behaviour...
Flemish dealer arrested in major drug bust in...
Pharmaceuticals giant GSK aims to cut 720 jobs...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 February 2020
    Proximus announces 5G trial at the Port of Antwerp
    Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte Museum
    Half of Belgians would change online shopping behaviour if returning cost €5
    Flemish dealer arrested in major drug bust in the Philippines
    Pharmaceuticals giant GSK aims to cut 720 jobs in Wallonia
    Belgium’s tech sector aims to create 22,000 new jobs by 2024
    Brussels takes federal government to court over airport noise pollution
    Shisha bar sentenced to €8,000 fine for violating smoking laws
    Institute for Tropical Medicine prepares for possible corona outbreak in Africa
    Half of Belgians think Albert II ‘very dishonest’ after Delphine Boël affair
    First Belgian coronavirus patient, a man from West Flanders in his fifties
    Flemish government wants admission tests for all higher education studies
    Average rent of apartment in Brussels now over €1,000
    Belgian PM to ‘seal renewed friendship between countries’ with visit to Congo
    Over 2,000 Brussels motorists caught driving while drunk or drugged in 2019
    Today is Belgium’s Grey Day, when home-made electricity runs out
    Lawyers for children of IS fighters send in the bailiffs to force the government to act
    Flemish government calls for ‘sound’ post-Brexit agreement
    Belgium in top 20 most expensive countries to live in in 2020
    Super-bacteria claims two lives in Hornu; four more infected
    View more

    Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte Museum

    Wednesday, 05 February 2020
    For two and a half months, Mattagne will be cooking in the restaurant while he waits for the reopening of his restaurant. Credit: Belga

    Yves Mattagne, a Michelin-starred Belgian chef, will be cooking in a pop-up restaurant opposite the Magritte Museum on the Place Royale in Brussels from 6 March.

    For two and a half months, Mattagne will be cooking in the restaurant while he waits for the reopening of his own restaurant, La Villa Lorraine in Bois de la Cambre. From 22 February, a new kitchen and bar will be installed, and will be ready for use at the beginning of May, reports Bruzz.

    In the meantime, Mattagne and his team will run a pop-up restaurant, called ‘Art Club’, on the Place Royale. It will have dishes on the menu that are close to the Japanese-American menu of his former restaurant YùMe, reports LaLibre.

    The temporary restaurant does not want to offer customers ‘haute cuisine’, but rather a total experience with quality dishes. On Fridays and Saturdays, DJs will be working in the pop-up to provide “an atmospheric and festive setting.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job