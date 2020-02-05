Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte Museum

For two and a half months, Mattagne will be cooking in the restaurant while he waits for the reopening of his restaurant. Credit: Belga

Yves Mattagne, a Michelin-starred Belgian chef, will be cooking in a pop-up restaurant opposite the Magritte Museum on the Place Royale in Brussels from 6 March.

For two and a half months, Mattagne will be cooking in the restaurant while he waits for the reopening of his own restaurant, La Villa Lorraine in Bois de la Cambre. From 22 February, a new kitchen and bar will be installed, and will be ready for use at the beginning of May, reports Bruzz.

In the meantime, Mattagne and his team will run a pop-up restaurant, called ‘Art Club’, on the Place Royale. It will have dishes on the menu that are close to the Japanese-American menu of his former restaurant YùMe, reports LaLibre.

The temporary restaurant does not want to offer customers ‘haute cuisine’, but rather a total experience with quality dishes. On Fridays and Saturdays, DJs will be working in the pop-up to provide “an atmospheric and festive setting.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times