 
'Decathlon killer' guilty of raping and strangling minor who refused his advances
Thursday, 06 February, 2020
    ‘Decathlon killer’ guilty of raping and strangling minor who refused his advances

    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    The 21-year-old man, who was a minor at the time of the events, confessed to "hurting" his 17-year-old victim. © Belga

    A 21-year-old man has been found guilty of raping and killing a minor whom he threw over the roof of a Decathlon shop after she refused his advances.

    The man was arrested in 2016 after authorities discovered the body of his 17-year-old victim, identified as Thaynara da Conceição, who had been reported missing by a friend.

    The victim’s body was found on June 6 in the vicinity of a Decathlon shop along a motorway near the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht.

    Identified by the initials G., the man, who was a minor at the time of the events, confessed to the court that he had “hurt” his victim.

    He told the court that the pair had agreed to meet on the roof of the sports shop on 5 June 2016, where they spent the evening together, according to Bruzz.

    The convict said they had both drunk a lot and started fighting when da Conceição refused G.’s advances, leading him to push her over the edge of the roof. After the fall, G is said to have approached his victim and sexually abused her before strangling her to death.

    A legal doctor told the court that there was “no doubt” that da Conceição survived the fall, adding that she would have lived “if she had been treated in time,” HLN reports.

    On the first day of the hearing, the 21-year-old refused to go into details before the court and said he could no longer remember whether he had pushed her over or whether she had fallen from the roof.

    On Wednesday, the man was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

