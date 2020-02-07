 
Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 February, 2020
Latest News:
Macron wants a European agenda on arms control...
Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week...
Yellow alert for wind gusts on Sunday...
Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be...
A thousand young people march for the oceans...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    Macron wants a European agenda on arms control
    Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week
    Yellow alert for wind gusts on Sunday
    Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be installed in Flanders
    A thousand young people march for the oceans in Brussels
    Belgian prince investigated in alleged global tax evasion network probe
    Belgian consulate general in Lubumbashi officially reopens
    Eastern Belgium’s Citizens’ Council could serve as a model for Europe
    Congolese president invites King Philip to 60th anniversary of independence
    Dolls for sale after Belgium’s first sex doll brothel closes its doors
    K9 officers from across the country pay tribute to Blue and Drago
    Lifeless body found in gardens of Botanique
    VUB gaming app is good news for patients with muscle problems
    UK billed additional €1.3 billion on last day of EU membership
    Coronavirus: global shortage of protective equipment, warns WHO
    Coronavirus: Twitter will promote official info to tackle fake news
    Brussels hop-on hop-off buses to go electric by next year
    Deliveroo convicted for concealed employment in France
    SNCB pays extra workers €100,000 per year to count passengers by hand
    Antwerp hospital tests suspected coronavirus patient, despite expected ‘false alarm’
    View more

    Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week

    Friday, 07 February 2020
    Guided tours of the installations are free of charge. Credit: Flickr/Miguel Discart

    15 light installations and artworks will be set up to illuminate a new route through different areas of Brussels from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM from 13 to 16 February for Bright Brussels, Festival of Light 2020.

    This year, the route will pass by the Porte de Hal, of which the facade will be the setting for a Breugel-themed video projection on, the Marolles, the Sablon and the Royal quarter, where visitors will discover the work of Belgian and international artists. The artworks along the route will be accompanied by light shows, video mappings and interactive installations.

    Guided tours of the installations are free of charge, and visitors can partake in extra activities, such as the Lantern Ball on Place d’Espagne in the city centre, where people can dance under a sky filled with thousands of lanterns, or be a part of the illuminated bike parade, which will weave its way through the city.

    Visitors can also get a five-minute preview of the ‘Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience’ exhibition at the Horta Gallery, or climb the 169 steps of the Porte de Hal to see the panoramic vies of Brussels illuminated by the festival.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job