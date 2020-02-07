Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week...

15 light installations and artworks will be set up to illuminate a new route through different areas of Brussels from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM from 13 to 16 February for Bright Brussels, Festival of Light 2020.

This year, the route will pass by the Porte de Hal, of which the facade will be the setting for a Breugel-themed video projection on, the Marolles, the Sablon and the Royal quarter, where visitors will discover the work of Belgian and international artists. The artworks along the route will be accompanied by light shows, video mappings and interactive installations.

Guided tours of the installations are free of charge, and visitors can partake in extra activities, such as the Lantern Ball on Place d’Espagne in the city centre, where people can dance under a sky filled with thousands of lanterns, or be a part of the illuminated bike parade, which will weave its way through the city.

Visitors can also get a five-minute preview of the ‘Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience’ exhibition at the Horta Gallery, or climb the 169 steps of the Porte de Hal to see the panoramic vies of Brussels illuminated by the festival.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times