How the EU Council summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday

Vehicles will equally not be allowed to park anywhere where there is a security perimeter or in the streets where only residents are allowed to circulate.
Parking will also be prohibited on parts of the Chaussée d’Etterbeek and on Rue Belliard as well as on Rue Van Maerlant.
Some public transport users will also see their commutes affected by the summit, with STIB announcing in a statement that buses number 12, 21, 36, 60 and 79 will be deviated and that the bus stop Schuman will not be served throughout the day.
The summit on Thursday will see leaders gather to discuss the EU’s long-term budget in discussions that could prove fraught and lengthy as the bloc sets eyes on ambitious environmental goals.
In his invitation letter to EU leaders, EU Council President Charles Michel stated that the summit would kick off on 20 February but did not include and ending date, with Brussels police warning that it could not be ruled out that the even could be extended.